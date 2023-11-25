Some wives stingy with their body, may God deliver men from them – Mike Bamiloye

The Founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Mike Bamiloye, has expressed concern about women who, despite appearing pleasant in church, display stubbornness, rudeness and a lack of submission at home.

The Founder of the Mount Zion Faith Ministries said this in a post he shared on his Facebook page on Saturday.

The Christian film producer highlighted the discrepancy between the public and private behaviours of such wives, emphasizing that they can be unyielding, disrespectful and withholding intimacy from their husbands.

He wrote: “Some married women in the Lord are fond of having their ways all the time.

“They never submit to their husbands.

“They never follow their husband.

“They are beautiful to behold in beauty, they smile all the time, they stand beside their husband in the church, but they are not who they claim to be.

“They are the direct opposite at home.

“Stubborn, rude, unbroken, disrespectful, and very stingy with their body to their husband.

“They dictate their terms to give their husbands access to their body.

“They are hard at home, but soft in the church, very unsubmissive and insensitive.

“May God Almighty deliver men from such Sisters.”