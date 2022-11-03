Some of our preachings have been wrong — Pastors Niyi Adebayo, Mike Bamiloye

The Lead Pastor of True Worshippers Church, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Pastor Niyi Adebayo, and Mike Bamiloye have each admitted that some of their preachings have been wrong.

Adebayo shared a post detailing some of his teachings that he no longer agrees with in the course of the week.

The post went viral after Bamiloye reshared it and said he stands behind Adebayo on the sentiment.

Adebayo said he was wrong to have preached that the reason Naomi and her family suffered a huge tragedy in the bible was that they did not pray before relocating.

He says he now knows that to not be the case because even people who pray can suffer tragedy.

He added that no pastor is all-knowing.

He wrote: “No Pastor is all-knowing.

“No prophet sees it all.

“Many times God keeps us in the dark in order to prove to us that HE IS THE LIGHT! It will end in PRAISE!”





