Slain policemen: Ohakim vows succour for dependants

A former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, has again expressed regret over the death of four security personnel attached to him during an attack on his convoy on January 2, 2023.

He made the vow in a statement he personally signed on the attack, which he described as an assassination attempt.

Ohakim said: “We cannot thank God enough for this miracle, I must confess that we are yet to come to terms with the death of the four gallant security officers who lost their lives while trying to save mine.

“As I write this message, my heart bleeds but, of course, no length or volume of literature can sufficiently express the pain and hurt that is going on right deep inside me. These were young men at the prime of their youth and career and for whom the future held quite a lot. The circumstance of their death is yet another very sad commentary on our collective existence as a people but as a person and as a family, it is a personal loss.

“On our part, my family will do everything humanly possible to ensure that, though their losses are irreparable, those left behind by the gallant late officers do not suffer untold hardship. May the good Lord grant their souls eternal rest….

“On behalf of my family, I wish to wholeheartedly express our profound appreciation of the outpouring of love from several Nigerians over the unfortunate incident of January 2, 2023, during which two of my children and I very narrowly escaped death.

“The story has been told and retold and though some versions were not altogether accurate, the important thing is that I survived what was a clear attempt to assassinate me. Even though the nation-wide condemnation of such a despicable act was to be expected, I noticed, in all the messages and calls I received, deep personal love and regard for me.

“Nigerians, quite expectedly, have once again expressed their angst over the scourge of insecurity in our clime and I lend my voice in calling on the security agencies to leave no stone unturned not only in unravelling the mystery behind this incident, but to ultimately find a lasting solution to what now seems like an intractable national problem.

“I am, encouraged, however, by the fact that security agents in Imo state have posted a few impressive performances in the recent past and I believe that together with the proven determination of the state governor in dealing with the matter of insecurity, it is only a matter of time for those behind that dastardly act to be fished out.

“I thank you all, fellow compatriots, for the great love you showed towards me and my family at such a critical moment in our lives. May God Almighty continue to protect you as we give Him all the glory.”