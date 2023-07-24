Six-month-old boy stolen at Niger market

828 828

A six- month-old baby, Chinedu Chukwueke, has reportedly been stolen at his mother’s salon shop in Kure Ultra Modern Market, Minna, Niger State capital.

The father of the boy, Chikezie Stanley Chuks broke the sad news on his Facebook page.

He wrote, “Good afternoon, pls my baby boy by name Chinedu Chukwueke of 6 months old was taken from my wife’s shop today Sunday 23 July, 2023 at Kure market Minna. Pls any useful information about this little baby should be reported to the nearest Police station or contact 07033186837.”

He also made similar post on Twitter saying, “My baby boy Chinedu Chukwueke of 6 months old was taken from my wife’s shop today Sunday at Kure market Minna.

ALSO READ:

“She came in the guise of wanting to learn work in my wife’s saloon and took the baby. Here’s her phone number 09032876441. Pls I can be reached on 07033286837”

Asked to profile the suspect thief, the father said “She’s of average height, light in complexion, with 11 facial mark. She spoke igala and introduced herself as Rabi. Last seen wearing a red dress with matching hijab.”

Effort to locate the father and mother of the baby for one-on-one interaction was not successful as calls put across went unanswered.

The police have not spoken about the incident.