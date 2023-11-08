Shi’ites denies alleged plan to carry out surveillance on security personnel’s homes

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as the Shi’ites, on Wednesday, refuted the allegations that they were planning to carry out a surveillance on security personnel’s residences with a view to causing mayhem.

Sidi Munir Mainasara, a member of the Islamic group under the leadership of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, made the clarification in a statement he signed on behalf of the group in Abuja.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to a malicious notice of purported security intelligence by the Department of State Services.

“The so-called intelligence was purportedly gathered by the security personnel working in Suleja Local Government and sent to the Director, DSS, Niger State, claiming that planned sustained surveillance will be carried out on the residences of security personnel within the area and Niger State at large by what they called members of the IMN/Shi’ites.

“Consequently, we wish to unequivocally reiterate that there is nothing like IMN or members of IMN who unleash such atrocities,” he said.

According to Mainasara, “if the laughable intel is however meant to malign the followers of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H), we would say that it is dead on arrival.

“Obviously, both the security personnel of whatever arm in this country and the public quite know that it is never in our modus operandi to do what will negatively affect peace of the public.

“It is on record that the Sheikh Zakzaky-led Islamic movement has never engaged in any act untoward peace or destruction of lives and properties of the public.

“Even our arch enemies know that we have remained patient, resolute, and steadfast even in the wake of the highest provocation.

“Accordingly, while we caution the enemies of peace under whatever guise to desist from such maliciousness and mischief, we hereby categorically state that, if anything happens to anyone under this pretext, the DSS should be held responsible,” he concluded.