Senator-elect Ireti Kingibe too old to represent FCT, says Aduda

The embattled senator representing Federal Capital territory, Philip Aduda has vowed to challenge the outcome of the just concluded FCT senatorial election that produced the Labour Party candidate, Ireti Kingibe as the winner of the election, adding that Ireti Kingibe is too old to represent Abuja.

Senator Aduda while briefing journalists at the National Assembly on Thursday, lamented that the total result was hurriedly declared even before the result of AMAC was presented.

He added that there was over-voting in some area councils and the initial result was cancelled by the returning officer and meant to be rescheduled.

“The election as guided by the extant laws used by the Independent National Electoral Commission, is supposed to have been declared inconclusive.

“Pointedly in substantial numbers of the polling units, there were over voting which led to cancellation of results that were supposed to have been revisited by INEC through rescheduled election but from nowhere, we heard that results were declared.

“We are going to challenge it”, he said.

The FCT lawmaker wondered how FCT residents could vote his opponent who is about 70 years as against him who is just 53 years and young.

He added that he was first elected at the age of 33 in the House of Representatives and elected to the Senate at the age of 41.

He attributed her victory to the popularity of Presidential candidate of the Labour Party’s Peter Obi as Ireti Kingibe cannot defeat him in a one on one contest.

He challenged Ireti Kingibe to come up with some Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) embarked upon in the past before her emergence as Senator-elect which has alleviated the suffering of the people in Abuja.

On capacity and service delivery to FCT residents over the years, Senator Aduda said : “Within my twelve years in the Senate and eight years in the House of Representatives, a lot of development-driven projects have been facilitated by me across the 62 wards and six Area Councils, many of which are still ongoing.”

His words: “I believe it is the person declared as winner of the election that has no capacity because if she has the capacity, common Google will show her what I have done.

“It will show you that I led a protest to this place. On the floor of the Senate I had to discuss about this issue of Naira redesign and other motions on issues of urgent national importance.

“We have a road we are constructing in Kubwa which is over N1b, another one in Nyanya, over N1b, we have the ones we are doing in Bwari, if I don’t have the capacity and cannot represent the people, I don’t think I can attract those projects to the various communities or Area Councils. I am not talking of Gwagwalada or Kwali or Kuje, I am only talking about the urban center, the environment here.

“These are aside very important bills sponsored by me, passed by the National Assembly and assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari like the one on the Federal College of Education, Zuba that has been there for over 17 years without graduation until we passed that bill.”