The Senate on Wednesday asked the Federal Government to halt plans to roll out 5G Network technology in Nigeria.

The lawmakers further implored the Nigerian Communications Commission and the Mobile Network Operators(MNOs) to tarry for six months to enable them conduct scientific research to confirm whether or not any link exits between 5G network and public health.

The decision of the Senate was sequel to the consideration and passage of report of its Joint Committee on Science and Technology, ICT, Cyber Crime , and Primary Health chaired by Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The Senate had on the 5th of May, 2020 mandated the Joint Committee to conduct investigation into the status of 5G network in Nigeria and its technological impact on Nigerian citizens, following a motion by Senator Uche Ekwunife .

The Committee in its report stated that there is no connection between Covid-19 and 5G network technologies.

The Senate further advised the MNOs to embark on massive public enlightenment campaign before rolling out the 5G technology in the country.

” While the Joint Committee clarifies that there is no 5G deployment in Nigeria at the moment and that no liscence has been issued to any Mobile Number Operator on commercial basis, it is our recommendation that Nigeria should still observe the trend of 5G deployments around the globe and engage in extensive sensitization of the public through all channels before commencement of commercial deployments in the country”.

The red chamber said given the new nature of the technology, Nigeria should pay more attention to ‘testing and researching Potential health risk that may arise from the deployment of 5G network”.

The Senate called on other relevant agencies to put in place necessary infrastructure and technology for the smooth deployment of 5G Network in the country.