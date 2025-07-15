Buhari’s remains depart London for burial ceremonies in Daura

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has departed London with the remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday at a London Clinic for his burial ceremonies.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of The Vice-President, Stanley Nkwocha, made this known in a statement.

In the statement on Tuesday, Nkwocha said: “I can only confirm that the Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, as directed by President Bola Tinubu, has departed London for Nigeria in the company of some family members of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“They are accompanying the remains of the late former President for burial in Daura, Katsina State later today.

“Other members of the Federal Government’s delegation, as sent by President Tinubu, have also departed for Nigeria.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal Government declared Tuesday (today) a public holiday in honour of Buhari, who passed away on Sunday.

The holiday comes as part of the ongoing seven-day national mourning period earlier announced by the President Bola Tinubu to pay tribute to Buhari’s life and legacies.

Buhari died at age 82.

His death was confirmed in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Sunday.

