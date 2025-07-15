Buhari, a principled and patriotic Nigerian – Tompolo

Dr. Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, has described late former President Muhammadu Buhari as a principled and patriotic Nigerian.

Tompolo gave the description in a statement he made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta State on Monday following Buhari’s death on Monday.

Tompolo, who is the Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, expressed sadness over the passage of the late Nigerian Army General.

The Ibe-Ebidouwei of the Ijaw Nation said that the former president was not a materialistic person, adding that he was contented with what God blessed him with.

He said: “Buhari was a principled and patriotic Nigerian who contributed his quota to the development of Nigeria during his tenure as president from 2015 to 2023.

“He sought persons of character, goodwill, and vigour to serve the country while he was president.

“That informed his hiring of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited to handle the surveillance of critical oil and gas facilities in 2022, when the country’s oil and gas infrastructure were bleeding.

“Today, the story is different as the country is progressing steadily towards attaining a peak in oil production.

“Nigerians will miss his contributions to the unity and peace of the country,” he said.

Tompolo extended his heartfelt condolences to the country, his family, and close associates.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

The former president reportedly died in London on July 13 at the age of 82 following a long illness.

