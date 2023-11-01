Senate approves nomination of Chira as AuGF

The Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of Shaakaa K. Chira for appointment as the Auditor-General for the Federation.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti), on Wednesday.

Presenting the motion at the Committee of the Whole, Bamidele urged the Senate to consider the request of President Tinubu for the confirmation of the nominee for appointment as Auditor-General for the Federation.

The Senate, prior to his screening and confirmation procedures, suspended its rule to allow the admittance of the nominee and other guests into the chamber.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Abdullahi Gumel, led the nominee into the chamber.

Thereafter, the nominee took turns to give highlights of his career profile and professional experiences before his eventual confirmation.

Chira in his brief remark decried the underfunding of the office of the Auditor-General for the Federation.

He said the office was only allocated N62 million in the past budget.

He said the office required proper funding to discharge its audit responsibility to the nation.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswil Akpabio, said the administration of Tinubu was a corrective administration that was determined to correct the wrongs of the past.

Akpabio said the Senate and by extension the National Assembly has the responsibility to keep the office of Auditor-General for the Federation alive for the purpose of transparency and accountability on the utilisation of public funds.

Earlier, former President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, emphasised the need for the 10th Senate to ensure the passage of the Federal Audit Bill, adding that its passage would empower the office of Auditor-General to function optimally in the fight against corruption.