SEMA raises alarm over cases of snake bites in Benue IDP camps 

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, has expressed worry over cases of snake bites in the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps, lamenting that the agency recently recorded 16 cases in the camps within a space of two weeks.

Executive Secretary of Agency, Sir James Iorpuu, raised the concern on Wednesday while flagging off the distribution of relief materials to 14 IDP camps in the state.

According to him, the cases were recorded in Daudu I and II camps in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, and Ichwa camp in Makurdi LGA.

He lamented the burden the agency bears providing health support for the IDPs, particularly the cases of snake bites, and appealed for support from partners.

He said: “In recent months, Benue-SEMA has faced the tragic challenge of snake bites among our IDP populations.

“I am pleased to report that we have successfully treated over 16 cases across various camps, thanks to the swift action of our health teams and the support from our partners.

“As a follow-up to reduce the occurrence of the prevalence of snake bites, all IDP camps, including the Ikyogen refugee camp, have been fumigated.

“However, we still require additional medical supplies and support to prevent further tragedies. I urge our local and international partners to continue supporting us in this crucial area.”

The Executive Secretary further disclosed the plans of the agency to commence IDP farms in the state to enable the persons of concern to engage in farming activities to support themselves.

He equally thanked Governor Hyacinth Alia for donating a tractor to ensure the success of the project.

According to him, the farm projects that would be located in Kwande, Logo, and Gwer-West LGAs “are not just about food production; they represent hope, empowerment, and self-reliance for our displaced communities.

“They will allow our IDPs to contribute to their well-being, while also addressing food insecurity in the camps.”

He also commended the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, for the recent donation of 1,347 cartons of liquid fertiliser to Benue State, stressing that “this contribution will enhance the productivity of our farming projects and ensure that our IDPs can produce food sustainably.”

He commended various international organisations, including the International Organization for Migration, IOM, and others for their support for the state to tackle the humanitarian crisis in the state and the World Bank “for its invaluable assistance to the Benue State Government to resettle our IDPs back to their ancestral homes.”

“We are delighted to announce that the construction of 50 units of shelters in Nyihemba, Kwande LGA will commence this month. This marks the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of our displaced population,” he noted.

Additionally, He disclosed that the recent case of the diversion of relief materials from the Ichwa IDP camp in Makurdi, saying three personnel of the agency who had been suspended from work and the driver of the truck involved were apprehended by the police, and an investigation into the matter was ongoing.

The Executive Secretary, while assuring of the equitable and transparent distribution of the relief materials, including rice, beans, corn, garri, noodles, cooking oil, and other condiments, commended Governor Alia for his commitment to the wellbeing of the IDPs and refugees in the state.

