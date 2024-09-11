Tragedy strikes in Lagos Church as woman slumps, dies while sharing testimony

In a tragic turn of events, a 55-year-old woman, identified simply as Ifeoma, collapsed and died while giving a testimony during a church service at the Zonal Accountant Ministry Church in Ejigbo, Lagos.

It was learnt that the incident occurred at approximately 8:48 a.m. on September 8th during the testimony hour.

According to witnesses, Ifeoma came forward singing to share her testimony when she suddenly collapsed.

Immediate efforts were made to rush her to a nearby hospital, but she was later referred to the General Hospital in Isolo, where doctors confirmed her death.

Confirming the incident, Lagos State Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said that police detectives were dispatched to the hospital but were informed that Ifeoma’s husband and family had already taken her body to Anambra State for burial.

He stated, “The Zonal accountant of the church in Ejigbo came to the station and reported that during testimony hour in the church, while the service was on, Ifeoma came out singing songs to give her testimony when she suddenly slumped.

“She was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital but was referred to the General Hospital in Isolo, where she was confirmed dead.

“Based on the report, detectives were detailed to visit the hospital with the complainant. On getting there, they were told that the husband and family of the deceased had taken the corpse to Anambra State, where she came from for burial.”

The exact cause of her sudden death remains unclear, and authorities have not yet announced whether an investigation will be launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

