Rep Ogene urges media support for sustainable development 

The member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, has urged members of the press to promote accountability and expose corrupt public office holders for the development of the general populace.

Ogene called on media practitioners practising in the South East to promote development and progress in the region.

He said they can do this through the newly established South East Economic Development Commission.

The lawmaker made the call in a lecture he delivered on Wednesday, entitled: “Defining A New Economic And Societal Order: The Role Of The Media,” at a summit organised by the South East Zone of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Awka, Anambra State.

Hon. Ogene, who was honoured with the NUJ’s “Distinguished Professional Service Award” at the summit, noted that the media has not adequately reported critical issues affecting the South East region.

Some of these issues, he continued, include scarcity of essential infrastructure such as roads, particularly in rural areas, insecurity, inadequate health facilities, insufficient public school structures and inadequate teacher training and skills.

“This is a significant milestone for the region, and I urge the media to play a crucial role in projecting the commission’s work,” he admonished.

His lecture was delivered on his behalf by the Dean of Social Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Professor Collins Okafor.

Going further, Hon. Ogene, who is the leader of the Labour Party Caucus of the House, also tasked the media to sensitise the electorate in the South East against selling their votes during elections.

The lawmaker bemoaned the influence of money in Southeast politics, noting that the true democratic culture remains alarmingly low among the electorate in the region where “leadership recruitment for political offices is often heavily influenced by monetary considerations.

“To address this, the media must intensify its efforts to sensitise the public, emphasising the importance of electing candidates with the capacity to deliver good governance for the greater good.

“This shift in focus is crucial to counter the prevalent practice of voters prioritising personal gains over collective benefits during elections, especially as Anambra election draws near.”

Ogene commended those who contributed to the successful signing into law of the South East Development Commission Act by President Bola Tinubu and urged the media to educate the people of the region on the gains of the SEDC, which includes development of the entire zone.

Speaking on challenges limiting optimal performance of media practitioners in Nigeria as a whole and the region in particular, he cited poor remuneration, harassment and intimidation, poor necessary working tools, censorship by media owners, especially government-owned media organisations, difficulty in sourcing information, among others.

However, he urged media professionals to remain resilient in discharging their duties.

In their separate remarks, the National President of the NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, and South East Zone Vice President of the union, Comrade Emma Ifesinachi, commended Hon. Ogene for his numerous sterling contributions towards promoting good governance in the country.

Ifesinachi explained that the honour presented to Ogene was a show of gratitude for his contributions to the good of the people and to encourage other political office holders to emulate him.

