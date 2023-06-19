Rep. Akande-Sadipe empowers constituents, donates medical equipment

A member, House of Representatives, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has donated cash grants to no fewer than 40 persons in her constituency as start-up funds.

Akande-Sadipe, representing Oluyole Federal Constituency of Oyo, disclosed this Sunday while speaking to newsmen after a thanksgiving to commemorate her inauguration as a member of the 10th Assembly.

The service took place at Christ Apostolic Church, Ibadan.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen Monday in Abuja by her Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Olamilekan Olusada.

She said that the grants were given to the beneficiaries after a three-day training organised in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

She said that the gesture was to provide more economic opportunities for the beneficiaries and improve their standard of living.

Akande-Sadipe, a former Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora, also called on the government to provide soft loans for the people in order to reduce the poverty level in the country, according to Olusada.

“Today, 40 members of my constituency were cleared for cash grants after participating in the business entrepreneurship and development programme.

“I urge the participants to use the knowledge garnered during this training to be self-reliant and improve their standard of living,” Olusada quoted her as saying.

Olusada further quoted the lawmaker as saying that she had also donated medical equipment to primary health care centers in her constituency.

She said that the intervention came against the backdrop of the growing demands for access to quality health services in rural areas.

”I am committed to excellent representation of my constituents, at the 10th National Assembly“, Olusada quoted her as saying.