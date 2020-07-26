The remaining two members of the teenage robbery syndicate operating on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway have been arrested.

They were arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Ogun State Police Command, a statement by the spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said on Sunday.

The two suspects, Yinusa Isah and Ibrahim Muhammed, were traced to Lokoja in kogi State by the CSP Tijani Muhammed-led SARS, who took over the case from Owode Egba Division, where three members of the gang were earlier arrested.

The gang had on July 17, 2020 blocked the Alapako end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and forcefully stopped a Mazda commercial bus with two occupants, dispossessing the occupants of cash sum of N545,000 and an itel phone after beating them mercilessly with cutlasses.

A distress call was subsequently made to the Divisional Police Officer, Owode Egba Division, who raced to the scene with his men and they were able to apprehend three members of the gang.

The case was transferred to SARS, where the suspects made useful statements that led the operatives to Lokoja, where the remaining two members of the gang were apprehended on July 24, 2020.

Recovered from them were three cutlasses and a wood crafted to look like a gun.

The Commissioner of the Command, Edward Ajogun, has ordered that the stretch of the expressway be properly combed to rid it of criminal elements.

Ajogun also directed 24 hours physical police presence on the highway so as to guarantee the security of life and prosperity on highways across the state.