Re-open closed branches, Adeleke pleads with banks’ CEOs

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has pleaded with banks’ Chief Executive officers in Nigeria to reopen their closed branches in towns across Osun state, assuring that “there is a new Sheriff in town”.

Speaking at the commissioning of the rebuilt Ede branch of First Bank of Nigeria on Friday, Governor Adeleke said his administration has reworked the security architecture of the state to secure major towns and villages.

“The conditions responsible for the closing of banks’ branches at Ila, Iree, Ikirun, Iwo and other areas of the state no longer exist. Osun is secure for banking operations.

“I call on top bank managements, reopen your branches. Osun is under-banked, even with digital applications, physical offices are still needed in many towns.

“I recently launched a sustainable industrial policy for the state. I call on banks to partner with us for implementation. We want to grow the private sector. This is good news for financial institutions.

“We are receiving high volumes of investors’ interest to enter the Osun market. We are creating an enabling environment. Bank chiefs should join us.

“I commend the First Bank for its deep partnership with Osun state. Expand your reach, our administration is prepared to deepen partnership with financial institutions and private organizations”, the Governor noted while commissioning the branch.

Speaking while welcoming the Governor, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Dr Adesola Adeduntan reassured the Governor and all Osun residents of the resolve of his bank to provide banking operation of high standard to their esteemed customers across the state.

Commending the Governor for his pro-business policies and programmes, Dr Adeduntan who was represented by the Executive Director said First Bank is committed to expanding services to all underserved areas through its First Monie product.

The event was attended by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adewale Egbedun, the Chief of Staff, Hon Kazeem Akinleye and four commissioners designates.