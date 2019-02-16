Rangers say their attention now shifted to NPFL

Norbert Okolie, the Media Officer of Rangers International Football Club, say the Enugu-based club are now concentrating their attention on their next match in the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League.

Rangers drew 1-1 with hosts CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in Sfax on Wednesday in their Match Day 2 fixture in the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup competition’s Group B.

Rangers lead their group with superior goals difference as they are on the same four points with CS Sfaxien.

Etoile de Sahel of Tunisia and Salitas FC of Burkina Faso remain third and fourth respectively with a point each.

Speaking to newsmen in Enugu on Saturday, Okolie said their next NPFL match against Wikki Tourists of Bauchi slated for Enugu on Wednesday was very important to them.

Okolie said this was why the club did not have much time to celebrate their draw with CS Sfaxien.

He said: “We still have a long way to go and we cannot keep celebrating since the club have lots of engagement. So, it’s better to suspend all celebrations for now till we achieve our target for the year.

“Rangers’ target is to do well in all competitions we are contesting in and we cannot because of the continental feat in Tunisia neglect our home front.

“Every club wants to win its country’s football league, as well as the team competition on the continent. So, we are taking all competitions serious.”

Okolie urged the club’s supporters to come out en mass and support the club to victory on Wednesday so as to continue their good run on the home front.

He said: “In the NPFL, we have two wins from the three matches played so far.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that after their first match against the MFM FC of Lagos, Rangers beat Enyimba International FC of Aba and Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna.

The club spokesman added that they were ready for their Match Day 3 fixture in the CAF Confederation Cup in Tunisia against Etoile de Sahel on February 24.

Okolie said the club would again get a good result against their hosts, as they only respect them and are not in fear of them.

He said: “Nobody gave us a chance against CS Sfaxien and we got a point against them. So, we shall pick the three points against Etoile du Sahel or at worst get a draw.”

He added that the tactics being deployed by the club’s coaches have been achieving results for the club, coupled with God’s blessings.

Okolie said: “Also, one cannot forget the players’ determination and the good leadership the club is enjoying under ex-Rangers player Davidson Owumi.”