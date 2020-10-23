The Police Service Commission says it is awaiting the White Paper on the Presidential Panel on Reform of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad to commence action on the report.

Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Ani said the White Paper being expected from the National Human Rights Commission would facilitate disciplinary mechanism on erring officers in the system.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the report of the panel, concluded in 2018, was submitted to the PSC on October 16. 2020.

Ani called for restraint as miscreants hijacked the #EndSARS protests to unleash terror and havoc across the country.

He said the Commission had followed recent developments and was shocked by the level of destructions meted on innocent Nigerians, public facilities and businesses.

Ani pledged the commitment of the commission to hold Police Officers, whether of the defunct SARS or conventional personnel, accountable for their actions and inactions.

He said the Commission, however, condemned the unprovoked killing of Policemen and women across the country and the burning of Police Stations, adding that the actions were barbaric and unfortunate.

According to him, the Police Officers are also Nigerians that have sacrificed their lives and comfort for the safety of citizens and their property.

He said the officers deserved nothing but commendations, support and encouragement.

Ani said the commission had warned that any attempt to force the country into a state of lawlessness would be an ill-ind that will blow nobody any good.

According to him, we will ensure that the Police that will emerge in the nearest future will meet the expectations of Nigerians.

He called on Nigerians to cooperate and support the Government as it attends to the basic inadequacies facing the Nigeria Police.