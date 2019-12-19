President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the media in celebrating the 50th birthday anniversary of renowned journalist and communication consultant, Dotun Oladipo, wishing him long life, good health and more wisdom in projecting the nation.

President Buhari’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

In the statement, President Buhari felicitated with all friends, family members and professional associates of the journalist, who had served the country for more than 25 years, writing for many platforms, including Newswatch Magazine, Punch, Tribune, Nigerian Compass and The Sun, before setting up an online medium, The Eagle Online.

As Oladipo, the President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, turns 50, the President believes his wealth of experience in journalism and consulting on communication, to both private and public institutions, will go a long way in contributing more to the growth of the nation, noting that communication remains integral and indispensable to development.

President Buhari noted that Nigerians will remember Dotun, as he is fondly called, for his awesome contributions to the growth and acceptance as part of daily life of the digital newspaper.

The President prayed that God will bless and take the publisher to greater heights.