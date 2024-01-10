Popular Nigerian singer shot dead in United States

A United States of America-based Nigerian singer, Osazuwa Agbonayinma, professionally known as Zuwa, has been shot dead in the US.

His father and former Nigerian lawmaker, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, has confirmed the death of the musician.

The father confirmed this on a Channels Television programme: “Entertainment News.”

He said his son was killed by a shot to the back of his head on Sunday.

However, details about Zuwa’s death were still sketchy as at press time.

Zuwa, who had a master’s degree in Architecture, formed Roze with his brother, Eghosa, and released a couple of songs, including the critically acclaimed: “Ileke,” in 2020.