Polytechnic Rector, some management staff, driver kidnapped

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Dr. Emmanuel Barki, the acting Rector, Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo.
The Command’s spokesperson, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the kidnapping of the acting Rector to newsmen.
Anene said Barki was kidnapped with others on their way to Ugbokolo, after an official trip to Makurdi, the Benue State capital.
Also taken were some management staff of the polytechnic and their driver.
News Agency of Nigeria sources indicated that the abductees were herded into the bush with their vehicle abandoned on the highway.
Chief Joseph Har, Adviser to the Governor on Internal Security, who equally confirmed the incident, said that security personnel had swung into action to rescue the victims.