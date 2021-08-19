Police speak on alleged police drug dealers arrested by vigilantes

The Edo State command of the Nigeria Police has reacted to the purported arrest of two of its officers attached to the State Highway Patrol who were seen in a viral video, handcuffed by members of a Vigilante Group, led by one John Osasere Ohonba (alias Awilo).

The officers (in mufti in the video) were accused of being drug dealers and accomplices to an alleged suspect, Ikpefua Idowu, who is in custody of the group.

But the state command, in a statement by its spokesman, SP Kontongs Bello, said contrary to that narrative, the two policemen went to vigilante office with one Lucky and his girlfriend to seek the whereabouts of Ikpefua Idowu, who was arrested by Awilo and his group.

“Not minding the fact that the policemen introduced themselves and were identified by Awilo and his group, Awilo did not only order that the policemen be physically assaulted, it was evidenced in the viral video that Mr. Awilo, who wore a red jacket, initiated and participated actively in the attack.

“It is pertinent at this juncture to convey that it is a known fact to Mr. Awilo and his group that the vehicle, Lexus RX330 SUV captured in the viral video, belongs to Lucky, a brother to the detained Ikpefua Idowu in the custody of Awilo and his Vigilante Group, on whose behalf the policemen went to sort for (sic!),” Bello said.

He said the items allegedly found in the vehicle could not have in any way belonged to the police officers, “as falsely projected in the viral video. It belongs to Lucky.”

The police spokesman stressed that the police officers were merely on a fact-finding mission, which Awilo and his group considered a distraction, and unfortunately unleashed an unnecessary attack on them.

Bello said that on account of the assault on the officers, they had had to be admitted in hospital, having been diagnosed of internal bleeding.

“In light of the foregoing, the actions and claims of Mr. Awilo and his group should be considered a bid to falsely vilify and disparage the command.

“However, it is the position of the command that the claims of Mr. Awilo and his gang in the viral video be discountenanced and considered as mere fabrications,” he stated.