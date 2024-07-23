Police rescue abducted corps members, others

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the rescue of five members of the National Youth Service Corps who were kidnapped along the Benin-Owo Expressway.

The Corps members were kidnapped by gunmen numbering about 15 armed with AK-47 rifles at about 11pm on Thursday.

They were kidnapped at Omi Alafa Village in Ifon, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

They corps members have been identified as Oluwaseun Adewole, Feranmi Oluwadara, Patience Andrew, Taiwo Oribamise, and Lekan Ajayi.

The spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the rescue of the corps members and others.

Odunlami said in a statement on Monday: “The command this day July 22 has found the victims of the Ose/Ifon area kidnap which occurred on July 18, 2024.

“The victims were abandoned by their assailants after the police mounted pressure on the kidnappers.

“Policemen drawn from the tactical squad led by the Area Commander of Owo, ACP Olufemi Awoyale’s continuous combing of the bush with sustained technical support frustrated the assailants and forced the bandits to abandon the victims at the Oyinbo/Sanusi Camp.”

