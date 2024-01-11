Police recruitment: 17,800 applicants shortlisted for screening in Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command says no fewer than 17,800 applicants have been shortlisted for screening in the ongoing 2023/2024 police recruitment exercise in the state.

The Command spokesman and an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mahid Abubakar, made this known.

Abubakar, who spoke with newsmen on Wednesday in Gombe, said about 2,000 applicants had been screened so far, while assuring that others would be screened before the deadline.

He said the Police Recruitment Board had approved the screening of successful applicants for recruitment into the constable cadre.

Abubakar explained that those shortlisted were 2022 candidates who filled their forms in 2023.

He said: “So far so good the Gombe State Police command has been able to commence this exercise on the scheduled date which is Monday.

“That’s the 2022 recruitment because it’s just like a carry-over.

“They filled their forms last year 2023 and here we are today to screen 17,800 candidates who have been shortlisted.

“We have so far screened about 1,900 to 2,000.

“They have finished documentation.”

On the number of applicants to be employed by the police in the state, Abubakar said that would be determined by the recruitment board.

On efforts to ensure that only certified and qualified applicants were screened, the police spokesperson said all necessary educational and other qualifications were being duly verified.

He added: “We are picking the most qualified.

“As you can see, the exercise is purely free.

“The Commissioner of Police, Hayatu Usman, following directives, has been addressing the candidates since Monday till date.”