Police recover weapons from hoodlums terrorising Warri, environs

The Police Command in Delta has recovered assorted weapons from suspected hoodlums terrorising Warri and environs.

The Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this Monday in Warri.

Edafe added that the police had consequently launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

He said that the weapons were recovered on Wednesday by the surveillance team of Ekpan Police Division following credible intelligence.

Edafe added that the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Aliyu Shaba, led the surveillance team in the operation to the hoodlums’ hideout.

The police spokesman said that the suspects’ hideout was located at Aladja Grammar School in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

“Based on credible intelligence gathered over the activities of some criminals operating within Warri, Udu, Koko and environs,

“CSP Shaba led the surveillance team and trailed the hoodlums to their hideout located at Aladja Grammar School in Udu Local Government.

“However, upon sighting the police, the hoodlums took to their heels. A search was conducted immediately around the uncompleted building and a bag was found,” he said.

Edafe said that the items recovered from the bag included: one AK-47 rifle, and one magazine loaded with seven rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Others were: one English pump action gun with three live cartridges and two cut-to-size double barrel guns.

He added that effort was on to identify and apprehend the hoodlums.