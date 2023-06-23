Police kill three suspected armed robbers in Delta

The Delta State Police Command said it has killed three suspected armed robbers and recovered one pump action gun, one cut-to-size locally made gun and eight live cartridges in the state.

Spokesman of the Command, Bright Edafe, confirmed the development in a statement he issued on Friday.

Edafe said on June 22, 2023 at about 10:20am, operatives attached to ‘B’ Division, Warri, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Superintendent of Police Bolarinwa Alabi, acting on a distress call about an armed robbery operation along Ugborikoko/Giwa-Amu Airport Road, Warri, rushed to the scene of the incident.

The suspects were operating in an unregistered black Toyota corolla car.

The team raced to the scene where the hoodlums on sighting the advancing police team fired gunshots at the policemen and the team retaliated, engaged them in a serious gun duel during which three of the hoodlums were fatally wounded, while other members of the gang escaped with bullet injuries.

The injured suspects gave up the ghost while they were being taken to the hospital.

Exhibit recovered included one cut-to-size locally fabricated gun, two live cartridges, an unregistered black Toyota corolla car, and eight different vehicle keys.

Manhunt for the other fleeing suspects is ongoing.

Edafe said: “On the 22nd of June 2023, at about 10:30am, operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) while on visibility, confidence building patrol along Asaba-Benin Express Road by Issele Asagba, sighted a suspicious looking young man with a sack bag pretending to be waiting for a vehicle.

“As soon as the operatives highlighted from their vehicle, the suspect took to his heels abandoning the sack bag, he was chased but he escaped. Upon searching the abandoned bag, one pump action gun and six live cartridges were recovered. The effort is on to arrest the fleeing suspect.

“The Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Wale Abass urges members of the public particularly Deltans to be mindful of their environment and ensure that any suspicious persons or movement within their environment be promptly reported to the nearest police station or through any of the following phone numbers.”