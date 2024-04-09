Police arrest ‘wanted’ IPOB/ESN terrorist in Imo

The Imo State Police Command on Tuesday says it has arrested a suspected terrorist, who had been on its wanted list for long.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the suspect, Chidebere Nwuzor, 38, is a notorious member of the Eastern Security Network, the armed group of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

Nwuzor, who hails from Amauzu in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state, was arrested by operatives of the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit following “a diligently gathered actionable intelligence”.

“The suspected terrorist had been on the command’s wanted list due to a series of terrorist activities he reputedly perpetrated in the state alongside his criminal cohorts.

Also Read:

“He was arrested on April 8, 2024, in his criminal hideout in Umuogu after a fierce gunfight with the ever-gallant operatives, which forced him to surrender after sustaining gunshot injuries on his right leg,” Okoye said.

The police spokesman said one pump action gun with six rounds of live cartridges, one beretta pistol loaded with two rounds of live ammunition, and other incriminating items were recovered from the suspect.

He said on interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the deadly IPOB/ESN syndicate responsible for enforcing the unlawful sit-at-home order in the state and unleashing mayhem on unsuspecting citizens.

The spokesman stated that the suspect was recruited into the deadly terrorist group by Ebube Virus and Ishaka, who were earlier neutralized by the operatives in December 2023.

“The suspect admitted that he drove the operation vehicle that was used in the attack that led to the killing of the DPO of Ahaizu Mbaise and an Inspector of Police in November 2023.

“The suspect is currently assisting the determined operatives in the investigation and he has provided useful information that will lead to the arrest of other suspects at large,” he added.

Okoye assured that the suspect would be prosecuted after full investigation.

“This operational feat amongst many others underscores the command’s unalloyed determination to put an end to all forms of violent crimes in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, assures the good people of Imo that the command will not relent in its unwavering commitment to clamp down on criminally minded elements in the state,” he added.