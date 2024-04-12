Police arrest 43 in Lagos midnight raid

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested 43 suspects in a raid on criminal hideouts.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a statement he issued on Thursday in Lagos.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said that RRS operatives arrested the suspects on Tuesday in an all-night raid of notorious spots in Oshodi and its environs.

“The raid, which was carried out in Anthony, Bolade Oshodi and Oshodi Terminus, was sequel to credible intelligence about the activities of undesirable elements in those areas,” he said.

He said the police recovered a semi-automatic pistol in a separate incident on the same day.

Hundeyin added: “The pistol was recovered in Opebi, Ikeja when Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi deployed a team from the squad to verify information received from members of the public.

“Also recovered during the discreet operation were two 9mm calibre and one expended ammunition.”

The spokesman said the 43 suspects were those found culpable after a thorough screening of all arrested suspects by the RRS Commander.

According to the image maker, the suspects are to be charged to court immediately.