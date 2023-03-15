Police arrest 13 suspects, recover firearms, ammunition in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested 13 criminal suspects for various offences, including criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearm and cult activities among others.

This was contained in a statement by the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday in Enugu.

The arrest led to the recovery of one English-made pump action gun, one locally-made cut-to-size gun, seven expended cartridges, one mini bus, five tricycles, phones, SIM cards, ATM cards and other incriminating exhibits.

According to Ndukwe, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, had commended and charged police operatives of the Command to remain steadfast, resilient and focused on actualising the mandates of the Nigeria Police in the state.

He said the suspects have all confessed to the crimes and most have been arraigned in court and remanded in Correctional Custodial Centres within the state.

He said: “The operations leading to their arrest are briefly described as follows: Police Operatives serving in Udi Police Division with active assistance from personnel of the Neighbourhood Watch Group, on March 12, at about 1:30p.m., arrested eight male suspects while others escaped.

“They were arrested during a cult initiation process in a forest at Obinagu in Udi Local Government Area.

“Seven expended cartridges, an ENTRACO-branded mini bus, four tricycles and several empty cartons of Squadron drink used for the initiation were recovered.

“The case is undergoing further discreet investigation at the Command’s Anti-cultism Squad and will be charged to court once concluded.

“Similarly, Tactical Operatives serving in Anti-cultism Squad in different operations carried out in late February and early March 2023, arrested five cultists belonging to the Vikings Confraternity.”

Ndukwe said that their arrests were sequel to the receipt of a series of credible information alleging the perpetration of acts of armed robbery, attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms, cultism and other criminal activities.