Plateau killings: We must break this cycle of violence – Tinubu

828 828

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness and grief over the latest round of violence and killings in Plateau State.

The President condemned in strong terms the most recent internecine killings in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State and parts of Benue State.

President Tinubu found very depressing the festering reprisal attacks, needless and avoidable bloodletting among communities in the two States.

“It is most unfortunate that in this orgy of violence, an innocent eight-month-old baby in Farin Lamba community of Vwang District, Jos South Local Government, died in a conflict she knew nothing about.

ALSO READ:

“A major consequence of perennial conflict is always the tragic loss of innocent lives.

“To build virile, peaceful and prosperous communities demand tolerance and forgiveness for every perceived wrongdoing,” the President said.

To rebuild trust and restore harmony to these conflict areas, President Tinubu urged community leaders, religious leaders, traditional rulers, socio-cultural organisations as well as the leadership of Arewa Consultative Forum, Jama’atu Nasril Islam, and Christian Association of Nigeria to work together to help foster genuine and long-lasting peace.

While reaffirming his government’s strong determination to stamp out violent crimes and all forms of criminalities everywhere in Nigeria, the President has directed security agencies to fish out the masterminds of the dastardly acts to face the full wrath of law.

He, however, charged the governments of Plateau and Benue states and emergency response agencies to provide support and immediate relief to victims who have been displaced as a result of the conflicts.