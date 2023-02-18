Peter Obi’s supporters see for 100m global march

Supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections in Nigeria, will on February 18, 2023 embark on a 100 Million Global March across the 774 local government areas of the 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory and major cities around the world.

A statement on Friday by the Joint Committee for the event made up of all Obi/Datti support groups worldwide said this.

It was signed by Dr. Justin Kingland, lead of Obidient Global March, and Professor Chris Nwaokobia Jnr, the founder of 100 Million Man March.

The groups said that the Obidient 100 Million Global March is the “final push” to “put boots on the ground to actualise a New Nigerian built on equity, justice, and service”.

The statement reads: “Today, we make a new call on all Obidients to march in this grand rally on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

“The Obidient’s 100 Million Global March is a statement of our renewed hope and undying love for Nigeria.

“It is a platform for an expression of our determined hope to save Nigeria from the hands of political marauders whose time has come to an end.

“It is the stamp of our feet on the grounds of a new nation built on equity, justice, and service.

“We call on all Obidients to come out en masse and lend their voices to this song of our future and freedom.

“Information on locations and routes has been made available on Obidients platforms and on social media.

“We have also made available phone numbers for efficient communication and guidance.

“For those in Abuja City center, the march will begin from the Unity Fountain and close at the City Gate.

“”We call on all our brothers and sisters worldwide to make themselves available at the designated locations in their countries and states as ‘Yuseful Obidients’.

“We are determined to see a New Nigeria rise from the ashes.

“May God help us.”