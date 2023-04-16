PDP’s Bilbis halts Marafa’s Senate return bid

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party in Zamfara state, Aliyu Ikira Bilbis, has defeated the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Kabiru Marafa, in contest for Zamfara central senatorial seat.

PDP’s Bilbis scored 102, 866 votes to defeat Senator Marafa who polled 91,216 votes.

In the same vein, the candidates of Peoples Democratic Party have won Gusau/ Tsafe and Gummi / Bukkuyum federal constituencies after Saturday’s rerun.

PDP’s Ahmadu Kabiru Mai Palace polled 63, 598 votes to defeat former speaker of the state assembly Alhaji Sanusi Garba Rikiji of the APC who got 52,495 votes in the race for Gusau/ Tsafe federal constituency seat.

In Gummi/ Bukkuyum federal constituency, Sulaiman Gummi of Peoples Democratic Party scored 35, 664 votes to beat his closest rival Ahmad Muhammad of the APC who got 35,058 votes