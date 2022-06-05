PDP condemns Owo church attack

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the gruesome terrorist attack and killing of innocent worshippers during a church service at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State on Sunday.

The party condemned the terrorism act in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Sunday.

Ologunagba said that the PDP was alarmed by reports of how the attackers invaded the church, opened fire on worshippers, freely used explosives within the premises, murdered compatriots in cold blood and left unchallenged.

Ologunagba said it was disheartening and traumatic to witness gory pictures and videos of children and the elderly murdered in cold blood Sunday morning by terrorists.

He urged the government to be up to the task of its primary purpose of providing security and welfare for its citizens.

He advised President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately address the nation on measures to stop killing in the country.

“The PDP deeply commiserates with the families of the victims of this senseless attack and other terrorist attacks in our country, the Catholic Church, the Government as well as the people of Ondo State.

“PDP charge our security agencies to leave no stone unturned to apprehend the perpetrators,” Ologunagba said.