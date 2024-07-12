Party crises: NLC body dissociates self from LP state congresses

The Labour Party National Transition Committee , a body set up by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has reportedly dissociated itself from the planned State Congresses announced by the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Julius Abure.

This disclaimer was contained in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Subcommittee Chairman, Comrade Tony Akani, in Abuja, on Friday.

According to Akani, the public notice was designed to inform the general public, especially members of Labour Party throughout Nigeria, that, “Ward, Local Government Area and State congresses purportedly being organized by the suspended former acting national chairman of Labour Party, Barr. Julius Abure, and his INEC discredited Nnewi convention impersonators in Anambra, Imo, Edo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Sokoto, Ondo, Kaduna, Adamawa and other states are acts“ run contrary to a subsisting court judgement.

He added that the planned congresses lack the support of the Nigeria Electoral Act, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigeria constitution which established and regulates the affairs of political parties.

The group’s spokesperson recalled that, the INEC, Labour Party leader Mr. Peter Obi and other informed, “law-abiding, legitimate stakeholders of our party nationwide” did not attend, participate in or recognize and have since consistently dissociated themselves from the Nnewi convention.

Akani explained that since several stakeholders including INEC and the Labour Party’s National Leader, Mr. Peter Obi through his Spokesman, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, had at various times dissociated themselves from the Nnewi Convention as such, any action taken by persons purporting to have been elected at the said event remains a nullity.

While accusing Abure of mortgaging the party ahead of the forthcoming Edo Governorship election, Akani said, “the Labour Party National Transition Committee (NTC) hereby warns members of the general public who have bought or intend to buy Abure’s illegal congress forms, pay monies to the Bank Account issued by him and his Nnewi mob that anyone who does so shall be doing so at their own risk and in vain.”

When contacted, the National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, dismissed the LPNTC as unknown to the party as such statements emanating from it with respect to the LP, should be ignored by the public.

Ifoh said, “We are aware of the activities of desperate 5th columnists who have vowed to work with external forces to destabilize our great party as part of calculations for the 2027 elections. Most right thinking Nigerians know this.

“This transition committee, so called, is unknown to the Labour Party. Its obsession with our National Chairman, Comrade Julius Abure and our National Working Committee says a lot about their main aims and objectives.

“We are already in court and for now would not want to go into details until we receive briefing from our legal team. “

