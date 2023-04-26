Prince Kunle Oyewumi has congratulated the Group Managing Director of Tulcan Energy Resources Limited, Prince Tayo Adiatu, who will be conferred with honorary doctarate degree in Business Administration ( Honoris Causa) by his alma mater, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso on Saturday.

Describing the honouree as an accomplished oil magnate and philanthropist, Oyewumi stressed that Adiatu is a source of inspiration to the younger generation.

The Ogbomoso-prince, while admonishing the businessman to sustain his giant strides in the business and humanitarian circles, commended the stakeholders of LAUTECH for the honour bestowed on Adiatu.

In a goodwill message, Oyewumi, who is also a member of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) joined family, friends and business associates in celebrating the robust feat of the oil magnate.

He said, ” I am delighted to felicitate with the Group Managing Director of Tulcan Energy Resources Limited, Prince Tayo Adiatu, on his conferment with honorary doctorate degree in Business Administration by his alma mater, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso.

“Adiatu has consistently demonstrated business acumen and humanity in his endeavours.

“The honour is timely and well deserved.

“It is another feat and affirmation of the remarkable contributions of the businessman to nation building through various platforms.”

Oyewumi wished Adiatu continued success in life.

Oyewumi rejoices with Tulcan Energy boss on conferment of honorary doctorate

Prince Kunle Oyewumi has congratulated the Group Managing Director of Tulcan Energy Resources Limited, Prince Tayo Adiatu, who will be conferred with honorary doctarate degree in Business Administration ( Honoris Causa) by his alma mater, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso on Saturday.

Describing the honouree as an accomplished oil magnate and philanthropist, Oyewumi stressed that Adiatu is a source of inspiration to the younger generation.

The Ogbomoso-prince, while admonishing the businessman to sustain his giant strides in the business and humanitarian circles, commended the stakeholders of LAUTECH for the honour bestowed on Adiatu.

In a goodwill message, Oyewumi, who is also a member of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) joined family, friends and business associates in celebrating the robust feat of the oil magnate.

He said, ” I am delighted to felicitate with the Group Managing Director of Tulcan Energy Resources Limited, Prince Tayo Adiatu, on his conferment with honorary doctorate degree in Business Administration by his alma mater, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso.

“Adiatu has consistently demonstrated business acumen and humanity in his endeavours.

“The honour is timely and well deserved.

“It is another feat and affirmation of the remarkable contributions of the businessman to nation building through various platforms.”

Oyewumi wished Adiatu continued success in life.