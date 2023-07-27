Osun APC factional chairman declines Adeleke’s appointment

828 828

The factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Rasaq Salinsile, has declined the appointment given to him by the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, citing personal reasons.

Salinsile had led the faction of Osun APC loyal to the ex-governor, Rauf Aregbesola, and mounted fierce opposition to ex-governor Adegboyega Oyetola, running on the platform of the APC, from getting a second term in office on July 16, 2022 governorship poll, at the peak of the inter-party crisis that ravaged the then ruling party in the state.

The ex-state lawmaker had been listed as the chairman of the Teaching Service Commission by Adeleke last week Thursday.

Although Salinsile did not openly reject the appointment immediately after his name was announced, it was however learnt that he contacted the governor thereafter and declined the offer.

At the swearing-in of the chairmen of boards on Wednesday, Salinsile was noticeably missing and in another list released by the government, Tope Mustapha Adeyemi had replaced him as TESCOM Chairman.

When contacted on the phone on Thursday, Salinsile said he declined the appointment for personal reasons.

He simply said, “I declined it for personal reasons.”