Osun: Adeleke presents Staff of Office to new Owa of Igbajo

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on Wednesday presented the Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment to the new traditional ruler of Igbajoland, the Owa of Igbajo, Dr. Ademola Makinde.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Oba Gboyega Famodun, the former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, who was installed as the Owa of Igbajo by former ex-Governor Gboyega Oyetola, was removed in 2022.

Adeleke, during the presentation of Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment to the new Owa of Igbajo on Wednesday, said the event was a demonstration of his administration’s resolve to actualise the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the state.

He said: “Before we came on board on November 27 2022, majority of the inhabitants of this historic community expressed their dissatisfaction with the attempt made by the immediate past administration to force an Oba on Igbajo.

“The subsisting chieftaincy declaration, which governs succession to the throne of the Owa of Igbajo, the 2005 Chieftaincy Declaration, recognised two ruling houses, namely Owa Iloro and Owa Oke-Ode.

“Oba Adeniyi Olufemi Fasade hailed from the Owa Iloro ruling house, hence upon his demise, it became the turn of the Owa Oke-Ode ruling house.

“However, each of the two ruling houses also have a number of branches or families under them.

“While the Owa Iloro Ruling House has nine branches or families, the Owa Oke-Ode Ruling House has seven branches or families.

“In filling the vacant stool, the immediate past administration did not allow a level playing field for all the seven families in the Owa Oke-Odo Ruling House as it already had an anointed candidate in mind.

“This was the grouse of the majority of the citizens of Igbajo because the exercise was not in line with the custom and tradition of Igbajo.”

The governor said in addressing the yearning of the people of Igbajo, his administration inaugurated a committee to look into all activities of the past administration on chieftaincy matters from July 17 to November 26, 2022.

Adeleke said the committee received memoranda from members of the public, including the community.

The committee came up with a recommendation that a proper and all-inclusive selection process should be undertaken.

The governor added: “It suggested a new process where all contestants will be accommodated for fair play, equity and in line with the law, custom and tradition of Igbajo.

Also Read:

“This recommendation was accepted by my administration and here we are today.

“The transparent and custom and tradition compliant selection process produced Oba Ademola Makinde, whom we are all gathered here today to honour with a Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment.”

Adeleke thereafter congratulated the new Owa of Igbajo and the people of Igbajoland as he presented the staff of office and instrument of appointment to Oba Makinde.