Ooni of Ife, queen welcome twins

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and one of his queens, Olori Tobi, have welcomed twins.

The Ooni shared the news on his verified Instagram account, revealing that Olori Tobi gave birth to a prince and princess on Saturday.

He said, “To God be the glory, great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Tobiloba, who today birthed a prince and princess to the royal throne of Oduduwa.

“Mother and children are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”