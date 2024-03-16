Ooni of Ife, queen welcome twins

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and one of his queens, Olori Tobi, have welcomed twins.
The Ooni shared the news on his verified Instagram account, revealing that Olori Tobi gave birth to a prince and princess on Saturday.
He said, “To God be the glory, great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Tobiloba, who today birthed a prince and princess to the royal throne of Oduduwa.
Also Read:
- Kwara driver slumps, dies while driving varsity students to school
- Police in Lagos arrest man for raping 13-year-old sister
- Nigeria needs strategy overhaul!, by Abiodun Komolafe
- Cattle breeders’ association cautions members against public protest
- Budget padding controversy: ACF knocks Senate for suspending Ningi
“Mother and children are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”