Onyeka Onwenu’s family reveals burial plans

The family of late Nigerian singer, Onyeka Onwenu, has revealed that she would be buried before the end of August.

The Eagle Online recalls that before her death, Onwenu had listed as part of her wishes as quick and inexpensive burial.

The family revealed the plan on Tuesday when a delegation from the Musical Society of Nigeria paid them a condolence visit at the Ikoyi, Lagos State residence of Onwenu.

The delegation, which was led by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the MCSN, Orits Wiliki, was received by the sons of the singer, Abram and Tijani.

They said they would respect their late mother’s wishes by giving her a befitting burial as soon as possible.

Abram and Tijani promised to announce specific dates for the burial, which they vowed would not exceed the end of August.

Others on the delegation of the MCSN included King Sunny Ade, with whom Onwenu did a duet, titled: “Wait for me.”

Writing in the condolence register, King Sunny Ade said: “Dear sister and colleague, may your gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

“Your fans and friends all over the world will remember you forever.”

Others in the delegation included Tee Mac, who promised to perform at the service of songs of the late singer; Kenny Ogungbe; and Mayo Ayilaran, the General Manager of MCSN.

Post Views: 0