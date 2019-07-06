A former FIFA/CAF Instructor, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde and some other football lovers have congratulated the Super Eagles for securing quarter-final ticket in the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in separate interviews that the Eagles must step up their game in the remaining matches.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroun 3-2 in a round of 16 match to book a place in the quarter finals.

Onigbinde congratulated Nigeria and the Super Eagles on their victory over Cameroun, wishing them further successes.

He said: “I say a big congratulations to Nigeria and the Super Eagles on this victory. I wish the country and the team further successes.”

Niyi Alebiosu, Chairman, Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria, Oyo State Chapter, said the victory was well deserved.

Alebiosu said: “It is a well-deserved victory. Nigerians must learn how to support their own than condemning them. I was optimistic that Eagles will defeat Cameroun.

“The Super Eagles’ loss to Madagascar was a wakeup call. Also, the rivalry between Nigeria and Cameroun over the years was a key factor in the match.”

He expressed optimism that the team would be in the semi-final and probably final.

Dotun Ajibade, a football enthusiast, congratulated the team and Nigerians on the victory, urging them to be more focused.

Other Nigerians, who spoke with NAN, commended the Eagles for their superb come back to secure the victory.

They, however, warned the team to step up their game and be more focused to win their remaining matches.