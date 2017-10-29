One beheaded, four others killed as cultists clash in Ikorodu

No fewer than five persons have been reported dead in a clash involving cultists in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

One of those that died was said to be a meat vendor, Olaitan Imo Ibadan.

He was said to have been beheaded and his head dropped at the Inner Town Roundabout.

Available information has it that the cult members clashed around the popular Night Market in Imota, Ikorodu in the early hours of Friday.

The fight was said to have been between members of the Aye and Eiye cult groups.