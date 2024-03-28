Omah Lay, four other Nigerians to headline at Forbes Under 30 Africa summit

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Omah Lay and four other Nigerians have been announced as performers and speakers at the Forbes under 30 Africa summit slated to take place from 5th to 9th of May 2024.

The summit themed ‘The Engine of Africa’s Economic Growth: Investment & Entrepreneurship’ will be held at the Main Deck & Main Mall, Gaborone, Botswana.

The event will have Omah Lay performing alongside four other Nigerians who have been named as speakers for the event as Forbes “comes to Africa for its third and biggest iteration yet”.

Other Nigerians billed to speak at the event are Forbes Under 30 Listers, Bola Adegbulu(AI Fund/Principal Investor), Founder and Designer, Tia Adeola, Kippa CEO, Keneddy Ekezie, and the Chief Storyteller of Founders Connect, Peace Itimi.

The other listed speakers and performers for the event include US entertainer and entrepreneur, Nick Cannon, the founder and executive chairman of Mbekani Group, Judy Dlamini, as well as Netflix Africa and Middle East VP of Content, Ben Amadasun, Award-winning chef, Chef Cola, Christine Namare, OmniRetail founder, Deepankar Rustagi, Evolving Artist and Dance Entrepreneur, Bontle M.

According to Forbes, Omah Lay is one of “Nigeria’s most talked about innovators. The 25-year-old singer and producer’s brand of Afro-fusion effortlessly pulls from his deep personal history with West Africa’s percussion-heavy highlife genre, as well as his enthusiasm for the popular sounds of his generation—from classic rap to the Afro-beats empire flourishing in his home base of Lagos.

“His voice beautifully unravels tales that range from introspective to romantic to gratifyingly explicit, and expertly laid over lush and soulful production.

“Layered with vivid scenarios and heartfelt confessions, Omah Lay’s rich music not only depicts a young man daring to reveal his grittiest vices and innermost feelings but also doubles as a fascinating window into Afro-fusion’s bright and expansive future.”

Speaking about the summit, Forbes said, “We will convene the most successful, innovative and impact-minded young entrepreneurs and leaders from around the continent and around the globe.

“The African continent is home to the world’s youngest population and greatest growth market, ripe for catalyzing entrepreneurial capitalism at-scale. Event programming will focus on spotlighting Africa’s greatest business stories and biggest opportunities, and on the investors and founders who are forging new paths forward.

“As with every Under 30 Summit, the networking and cultural experiences promise to be unbeatable. Featured speakers will include government officials, venture capitalists, CEOs and celebrities. Activities will include exploration around Gaborone, taking in the scenery, music, cuisine, and local staples of our host country.”

Speaking about the previous Forbes Under 30 summits, an attendee said,“The interactive workshops and sessions were full of valuable insights and knowledge, and provided me with practical tools that have already been useful in my work,”

“The calibre of the speakers impressed me. Not only in terms of the quality of the content. The demeanour of most of the speakers was admirable as they had an element of servant leadership,” another attendee added.