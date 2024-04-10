Olubadan: Ladoja faults comments on Olakulehin’s health

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, has faulted the position of some Ibadan High Chiefs over the health status of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

Ladoja said that the comments were mere expressions of personal opinions since the chiefs were not medical personnel.

He said this while addressing newsmen after Eid-el-Fitri prayer at his residence on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Otun Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Abimbola Ajibola was recently quoted by media as saying the Olubadan designate is sick and needs time to get well before his coronation.

“Has anyone seen him since last Friday? Those who attempted to visit him after Friday were unsuccessful. They are coercing him. We should allow him to recuperate”, he said.

However, Ladoja told newsmen that such views were speculative and not based on medical facts.

“The comments of Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola and others on the health status of Olubadan designate are mere personal opinions which should be disregarded.

“All persons who have been speaking on Olubadan designate’s health are not medical personnel thereby they lack merits to speak.

“Only God can determine lifespan, who will become king and how long a person will last on the throne,” he said.

The former governor said that a meeting to take decision on issues concerning Olubadan stool has been fixed for Friday.

He said that the case he filed in court on issues bordering on Olubadan stool was to defend his right against the threat by some Ibadan High Chiefs that collected the crown because he refused to join them.

He expressed his willingness to withdraw the case once they cooperate with him in the interest of peace of Ibadanland.

Ladoja said that if he eventually becomes Olubadan of Ibadanland, he would not victimise any High Chief that purportedly collected.

“There are standing rules forbidding other people to wear crowns in the Olubadan palace except Olubadan alone.

“The crown collected by Ibadan High Chiefs are just to enhance their prestige, which does not affect Olubadan tradition and process.

“They are free to wear their crown as they like but not in Olubadan’s palace because there cannot be two people wearing crown in Olubadan palace, “he said.

Ladoja said there was the need to revisit reports of the 2014 National Conference, saying that the report had taken care of many issues that the country is currently facing.

He urged Muslims not to stop all their good works after the Holy month of Ramadan and urged Nigerians not to relent in praying for their leaders at all levels for God’s guidance.