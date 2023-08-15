Ogun female student athletes win scholarship worth N100m

A female students’ football team from African Church Grammar School, Ita-Eko, Abeokuta in Ogun State has won the just concluded Nigeria Secondary Schools Flag Football Season II, tagged: “Aketi 2023”, with scholarships worth N100 million for the pursuance of their academic to the university level.

Speaking in Abeokuta during the presentation of a trophy by the state representatives, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, appreciated the school for always making the state proud at most of the major competitions, especially in JETS and School Sports.

Prof. Arigbabu disclosed that since the inception of the current government in the state, not less than 200 students were sponsored to participate in competitions, both at the local, national and international levels, to aid competitiveness and enhance better performance, promising that the government would continue to celebrate outstanding students.

The Special Adviser, in a statement signed by Ayoola Obadimu, Press Officer, MOES&T, reiterated that the idea of flagship secondary schools introduced by Prince Dapo Abiodun was to further promote and sustain enviable legacies and a better standard of education that the State was known for, adding that Ogun is proud of the quality and experienced teachers that encourage good learning outputs.

He lauded the Principal, Pastor Olushola Elegbede and the management and staff of the school for being diligent, urging the beneficiaries to remain focused and hardworking in order to attain more academic success.

“You have to work harder, you have to be focused and utilise the rare opportunity for the attainment of your academic pursuit”, Arigbabu said.

Speaking, the Southwest Chairman, Nigeria School Sports Federation, who doubles as the Director of School Sports in Ogun State, Olarotimi Okeleye revealed that the competition was organised by the Nigerian America Football Association, Nigeria School Sports Federation, Ondo and Ogun State governments.

Okeleye stated that representatives from African Church Grammar School, won 1st and 3rd positions in the Male and Female categories respectively, out of the 75 participating schools across the states of the federation.

Appreciating the government for the opportunity to participate in the competition, the Captains of the Male and Female teams, Morinsola Sobayo and Aishat Soneye respectively, promised to continue to make the state proud if given more chances.