Ododo vows to transform Kogi communities

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State has reaffirmed his dedication to implement transformative policies in the state’s communities.

Dr. Yunusa Alhassan, the Managing Director of the Kogi State Road Maintenance Agency, made this remark on Tuesday.

He spoke when he inaugurated the rehabilitation of community roads in Omala Local Government Area of the state.

Alhassan stated that the emphasis on rural infrastructure followed the previous administration’s path in enhancing access to essential services and boosting agricultural productivity by linking farmers to market more efficiently.

He noted that the previous administration had made significant progress in key sectors such as health, education, agriculture, and rural road infrastructure, aiming to improve the quality of life for Kogi State residents, particularly in rural areas.

He said: “Governor Ododo’s administration is committed to building upon this progress, in spite of financial constraints.

“The administration has focused on consolidating and accelerating rural infrastructure development across Kogi’s three senatorial districts.”

Alhassan assured the people of Omala that similar construction efforts were underway in other parts of the state and that additional projects have been approved, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to comprehensive infrastructure development.

He said: “The road projects will also create job opportunities for local artisans and labourers, enabling them to contribute to their communities’ transformation.”

He encouraged the people of Omala to support the project, highlighting the improved roads’ benefits in enhancing mobility and economic opportunities.

He added: “In just eight months, Governor Ododo has overseen the construction and rehabilitation of over 100 kilometers of roads across Kogi State.

“This is with contracts awarded for an additional 300 kilometers, signaling a significant push to improve infrastructure and boost the state’s economy.”

