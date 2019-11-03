Former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party during the 2019 polls, Peter Obi, will headline the 7th News Express Anniversary Lecture, the organisers said in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos.

News Express Publisher, Isaac Umunna, said in the statement: “We are pleased to announce His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, as the Special Guest of Honour and Guest Speaker at the 7th News Express Anniversary Lecture holding on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Main Hall of Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja, Lagos.

“A man of great ideas and a globally sought-after speaker, Mr. Obi will lead the array of experts who will tackle the Lecture theme: ‘Getting Nigeria Out of the Woods – A New Thinking’, from various perspectives.”

Umunna announced the keynote speakers to include Eminent Lawyer and celebrated Activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN); and Legal cum Development Expert, Barrister Bashir Maidugu, a former National Legal Adviser of PDP.

“We are grateful to these distinguished men of ideas for accepting to dissect Nigeria’s economic cum developmental challenges and propose the way out, during the 7th News Express Anniversary Lecture,” Umunna said.

He further said: “As was the case with previous years’ editions, the 7th News Express Anniversary Lecture will attract top government functionaries, industry and religious leaders, professional groups and diverse sectorial leaders, among others. It is a spectacular programme that commands public attention with organisers creating hype pre-event, during and post events both in the traditional and new media. It will also be streamed live to a global audience and broadcast on News Express Digital TV.”

The statement identified past speakers at the News Express Anniversary Lecture to include Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina; Governor Sani Bello of Niger State; Nigerian Ports Authority Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman; and Africa’s Bill Gates, Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman of Zinox Technologies Limited and Konga.

News Express, which debuted on August 29, 2012, is one of Nigeria’s most popular and influential online dailies.

It is read by hundreds of thousands of people around the world and records annual traffic of upwards of 100 million.