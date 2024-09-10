NUPRC secures over N60b, $100m for host community development

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission says it has successfully secured over N60 billion and $100 million for the oil and gas host community development trust fund.

Gbenga Komolafe, the Commission Chief Executive of the NUPRC, disclosed this during an event that was held in Lagos State.

The event was the inauguration of the Body of Neutrals at the Upstream Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre in Lagos.

Komolafe emphasised the commission’s ongoing efforts to effectively implement the Petroleum Industry Act’s robust provisions.

He said the funds were intended to add value to host communities and facilitate a conducive operating environment for industry operators, aiming to optimise the nation’s hydrocarbon resources.

However, he noted that despite these efforts, challenges persist, adding that disputes within host communities often hinder the effective use of these funds.

He explained that conflicts and legal battles among community members could delay the deployment of funds, exacerbating issues in an already strained judicial system.

He stressed the importance of alternative dispute resolution methods, which offer faster, fairer, and less adversarial solutions to industry disputes.

According to Komolafe, these methods not only benefit the parties involved but also alleviate the burden on the judicial system.

He said: “Our approach is both inclusive and adaptable, tailored to the unique needs of the oil and gas sector.

“Whether through mediation or expert determination, our centre is equipped to handle disputes of varying complexities and scales, ensuring respectful and supportive assistance to all involved.”

The establishment of the Body of Neutrals marks a significant advancement in providing effective and cost-efficient dispute resolution services.

Komolafe emphasised that this centre represents a departure from traditional litigation, which is often marked by delays, high costs, and increased conflict.

He added: “Our Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre aims to streamline dispute resolution through mechanisms like mediation and conciliation.

“Our goal is to offer a quality, cost-effective, and timely resolution process.”

He noted that the funds for host community development were managed directly by the communities through their elected trustees, without government interference.

According to him, the structure is designed to ensure effective use of the funds, fostering a harmonious environment and supporting national production goals.

“The expectation is that these funds will promote shared prosperity and create a peaceful operating environment, which will, in turn, support optimal production and benefit the federation’s revenue,” Komolafe added.

Olayemi Anyanechi, Commission Secretary and Legal Adviser, praised the inauguration as a significant milestone.

She said that the Body of Neutrals would ensure fairness and impartiality, providing a platform for equitable dispute resolution.

Anyanechi added: “This event signifies our commitment to justice and equity.

“The Body of Neutrals will set new standards in dispute resolution, reflecting our dedication to ethical excellence and our long-term vision for the centre.”

She expressed confidence that the centre would address conflicts among host communities and positively impact the industry.

