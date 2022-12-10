Crime

NSCDC opens recruitment portal + How to apply, qualifications

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has said that it will open its recruitment portal on December 12, 2022.

The security agency made this announcement in a statement on its official recruitment portal on its website.

According to the statement on the portal: www.nscdc.gov.ng, this is how to apply:
Go to www.cdfipb.careers

Click on apply

Enter your Bio-data on the page

Upload your certificates and National ID

Submit your application once completed

Shortlisted candidates will be contacted soon.

Requirements:
Height (Male) – 1.68m

Height (Female) – 1.65m

Age – 18-30

B.Sc, HND, OND, WASSCE.

The statement said: A B.Sc or Masters’s Degree from an accredited Tertiary Institution in any related discipline or an HND in a relevant course in any field of study.

“Also, having a good knowledge of computers and their basic applications to use for the work and proper delivery of various tasks as required by the organization.”



