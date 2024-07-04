NSA hands over 16 more kidnap victims to Zamfara

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, on Thursday, handed another set of 16 abducted victims to the officials of Zamfara Government.

This is contained in a statement by Michael Abuh, Head, Strategic Communications, National Counter-Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser, on Thursday in Abuja.

Ribadu said the handing over was a demonstration of the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment towards the safety, and protection of Nigerians, as evident in various rescue operations of kidnap victims in the country.

He said the victims who were rescued in two batches on June 27 in Shinkafi and Tsafe Local Government Areas, comprised eight males and eight females.

According to him, they were abducted from Zurmi, Duran and Gusau Metropolis in Zamfara on April 22 before they were successfully rescued by a team of security operatives coordinated by the NCTC.

The NSA reiterated the resolve of the President Bola Tinubu-led government to rid the country of kidnapping and other heinous crimes.

He urged all citizens and residents of the country to continue to support the efforts of the security agencies in achieving the government’s vision of securing the country.

Ribadu vowed that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring a safe and resilient society.

According to him, the government is working assiduously with relevant authorities to close up ungoverned spaces that have continued to provide hiding places for criminal elements in the country.

The National Coordinator of NCTC, Major-General Adamu Laka, appealed to Nigerians to always and timely report suspicious activities and characters to security operatives to engender proactive response.

Laka said the NCTC had set up a Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell for monitoring and tracking of kidnappers and rescue of abductees.

He recalled that 22 abducted students and staff of the Federal University Gusau, were a few weeks ago, rescued by joint efforts of security agencies coordinated by the centre.

The rescued persons were handed over to officials of the state led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Nakwada.

