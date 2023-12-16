Nonzo Bassey’s debut album set to drop

Fans and supporters of acclaimed singer-songwriter and actor, Nonzo Bassey, are in for a sensational treat as he prepares to captivate the world with his debut album: “Diary of a Lover Boy (DOALB).”

This remarkable album has been a long time coming since his release of “Toyo” in 2022.

It narrates a tale of ambitious aspirations and a love affair gone awry, blending the rich

musical tapestries of Highlife, Afrobeats, R&B, and Dancehall genres.

DOALB is scheduled for release on December 15 and it will be available on all major streaming platforms through Prime Disrupt Media/Wild Imaginations.

To kick off the album’s release, Bassey hosted an exclusive listening event at Rango Lounge on December 10, 2023.

The guest list comprised hiss close friends, family and well-wishers.

Esteemed celebrity actors such as Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw, Ruth Kadiri and Ini Dima Okojie were among the attendees.

They were treated to a mesmerising live performance of tracks from the album by Bassey himself.

This event offered an exceptional opportunity for guests to engage with him and immerse themselves in the emotionally charged melodies of songs like Nkese, Answer Me, Romance and Let It Go.